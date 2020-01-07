Jacksonville man arrested after fleeing, ramming K-9 patrol car in Putnam County

He was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for causing harm to a police animal, among other charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 31-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Monday evening after attempting to flee and elude deputies in a reported stolen vehicle from St. Johns County.

Deputies began following a vehicle driven by Christopher Blake Randolph, 31, after receiving information the vehicle he was driving, a red Jeep Cherokee, was reported stolen.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop by activating lights and sirens, but Randolph did not stop the vehicle and began swerving in and out of lanes in the area of U.S. 17 and State Road 19.

As Randolph approached Palatka, deputies deployed stop sticks in attempt to render the vehicle inoperable. Randolph drove over the stop sticks but continued driving toward downtown Palatka. In an attempt to stop Randolph’s erratic driving prior to entering a densely populated area, deputies were authorized to use a precision immobilization technique. K-9 Deputy Gentry successfully used the PIT maneuver, however, Randolph began ramming the patrol car with his vehicle before deputies could successfully box and stop the car from moving.

Randolph refused to surrender to deputies and Gentry deployed K-9 Halo. Upon biting Randolph, K-9 Halo was hit several times in the face by the suspect.

Randolph was arrested, taken to Putnam Community Medical Center where he was medically cleared and taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Randolph. Randolph was charged fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and siren active, fleeing and eluding law enforcement with disregard to safety of persons or property, two counts of resisting an officer with violence and two counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement with violence, all felonies.

He was additionally charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for causing harm to a police animal. He is being held on $81,000 bond.