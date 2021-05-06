Jacksonville man arrested, accused of striking passenger, officer on JIA flight

Michael Costa, 42, is charged with felony battery on an officer, making threats, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man was removed from a flight at Jacksonville International Airport on Friday afternoon after police say he became combative with crew members, a passenger and an undercover officer.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report, Michael Costa, 42, of the 1200 block of Brookmont Avenue E., told officers he became upset after his family members were removed from the flight.

A witness told officers that Costa punched him in the face after he told him to hurry up and leave the flight, the report states. The witness said Costa was loudly cursing at the flight crew and after Costa punched him, other passengers came to his assistance and pushed Costa towards the front of the flight, the report states.

An undercover officer approached Costa showing him her badge and he slapped her hand away, the report states. After officers removed him from the flight, continued being combative, spit in one of their faces and threatened him and his family, the report states.