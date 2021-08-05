Jacksonville man arrested on 10 counts of possessing images of child sexual abuse

Corey Allen Phillips, 23, was arrested Sunday on 10 counts of possession of photographs showing a sexual performance by a child, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is behind bars, charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse.

According to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Corey Allen Phillips was arrested Sunday on 10 counts of possession of photographs showing a sexual performance by a child. Officers were reviewing their zone warrants list when they saw Phillips had multiple active warrants and went to his Southside home to make the arrest.

Police took Phillips to the Duval County jail "without incident," according to the arrest report. The report did not say how investigators learned Phillips was in possession of the images.