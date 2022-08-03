x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Jacksonville man allegedly took deposits for unfulfilled orders, wanted for fraud

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes Glen Northrup, 63, was collecting deposits for work orders he never filled.
Credit: JSO
Glen Northrup, 63

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of fraud.

After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, police believe Glen Northrup, 63, was collecting deposits for work orders he never filled. 

JSO has obtained an arrest warrant for Northrup for conspiracy to commit organized fraud. 

If you have any information about Northrup's whereabouts, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

Credit: JSO
Glen Northrup, 63

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Aiden Fucci's mother to appear in court