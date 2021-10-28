Police: Jacksonville man recorded students in restroom stall at Duval County school

Jamal Collins, 25, is accused of recording two students with his cell phone in the boys lavatory at Riverside High School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man on probation for video voyeurism in Leon County was arrested Friday on a similar charged, this time at a Duval County high school.

Jamal Collins, 25, is accused of recording two students with his cell phone in the boys lavatory at Riverside High School, 1200 McDuff Ave. N. on Sept. 9. The students - a male and a female - were in one of the stalls after school hours with their "respective sexual organs exposed," a Duval County Sheriff's Office arrest report states.

The students told police they saw the phone peering under the stall, the report states. The students alerted the person with the phone that they were aware of his presence and exited the stall as the suspect was running from the restroom.

Police looked at surveillance video and observed the two students walking into the lavatory. Moments later, the suspect walked in behind them. The video then showed the suspect running from the restroom.

Police spoke with a teacher at the school who identified the male running from the bathroom as Collins, the report states.