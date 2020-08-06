Jacksonville man accused of having molotov cocktail in possession at Downtown protest

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined Ivan Zecher, 27, had a "molotov cocktail," or an incendiary bomb and destructive device.

A 27-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested for reportedly possessing a molotov bomb during a protest in Downtown Jacksonville last week, according to a Monday news release from the Department of Justice.

According to the criminal complaint, Ivan Jacob Zecher was protesting in Downtown Jacksonville on May 31 against police brutality in relation to the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Zecher was reportedly part of a group of protesters that were blocking traffic and throwing items like water bottles and rocks at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to the news release. Zecher was arrested after he refused to disperse.

When searched, police said they found a bottle filled with gasoline, a lighter and a hatchet. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined these ingredients made a "molotov cocktail," or an incendiary bomb and destructive device, which is considered a firearm, according to the news release.