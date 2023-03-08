Jacksonville judge denies bond for 14-year-old, 15-year-old accused in shooting

The teens are accused of attempted murder in a shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl. They will be charged as adults.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teenagers accused of attempted murder were denied bond by a Duval County Judge Thursday.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday that Kayden Tuten, 14, and Nakendall Jackson, 15, had been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl.

The child was shot in the throat and seriously injured at a home in the 1500 block of West 19th Street on July 20. She was not the target, police said. There were six other people in the home.

According to an arrest report, four rounds were fired from the sidewalk in front of the home by the teens, in which penetrated through the front door. The two teens fled on foot after firing the rounds at the home, an arrest report indicates.