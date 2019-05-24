A homeowner shot and killed a man who was trying to break into his home Friday afternoon in Argyle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the incident happened in the 7000 block of N. Dover Cliff Road around 12:40 p.m.

Police said the homeowner called 911 and reported that he had shot a man who was trying to break into his home.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound near the 7600 block of Pilgrims Trace Drive, JSO said.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene.

JSO spoke with the homeowner who initially called 911, and he is currently cooperating with police.

At this time, police are not looking for any suspects and believe that no other homes were affected.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.