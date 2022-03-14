Jacksonville Heights Apartments fire intentionally set, displacing 2 dozen people, JSO says

The fire caused "significant property damage," according to JSO, and left two dozen people without a place to live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A resident of a Westside apartment complex intentionally set her apartment on fire Sunday night, causing two dozen people living there to be displaced, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews were called to the Jacksonville Heights Apartments on 103rd Street for reports of the fire.

During their investigation, officers learned the woman set the fire on purpose, JSO said.

The fire caused "significant property damage," according to JSO, and left two dozen people without a place to live.

The woman accused of setting the fire was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be charged with arson, JSO said. No one else was hurt in the fire.