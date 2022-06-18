'He tried to kill my son': Jacksonville mother says her son was targeted by shooter, car struck with bullets

A Jacksonville mother says the bullet holes and damage to her son's car come from a shooter trying to kill him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is still in shock after her son's car was struck with multiple bullets while he was inside.

The incident took place on Greenway Drive and Avent Drive on the Westside.

Harriet, who asked First Coast News not to include her last name so not to identify her son, said she believes it was a targeted incident. Police have not confirmed.

Harriet says the shooter is still out there.

"We're not taking it lightly. Well, okay, he shot. Yes, he missed. But it was where he tried to kill my son," she said.