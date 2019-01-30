The MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter has identified the man that was found shot dead in a Moncrief home Wednesday morning.

They say that family members told them that Kristopher Jackson, 25, was found dead in a home by his girlfriend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office initially responded to a call about a death in the 1500 block of W. 21st Street at 8:42 a.m.

JSO received the call after a person went to check on the victim and found him dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

JSO suspects foul play. No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.