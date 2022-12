Leroy David Graham, 55, was shot to death on Nov. 6.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Chapter of Mad Dads has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Nov. 6 in the Mixon Town area.

Leroy David Graham, 55, was shot to death last month. He was found laying in the road on Orion Street. His family and Mad Dads are asking for help identifying the person or people who killed him.