JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported that a Gate gas station robbery suspect was arrested in Tennessee Tuesday.

JSO was searching for Robert Lee Addair, 43, who was wanted in connection to a robbery that took place at a Gate gas station at 10980 New Kings Rd. in February 2018.

JSO said a $250,000 warrant for Addair's arrest was obtained in January 2019.