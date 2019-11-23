A Rolling 20′s gang member is charged with first-degree murder of a fellow member who was violating gang rules, according to an arrest warrant following Thursday’s grand jury indictment.

In 2016 the gang determined that Michael “Indiana Boy” Latrelle McMillon, 31, and two others would “eliminate” 37-year-old Shiek “Kkutta” Bernardo Williams. The Rolling 20′s are a subset of the national criminal gang the Bloods and have a strict hierarchy and rules.

Gang leaders took exception with several violations by Williams, according to the warrant. He had been referring to himself as an “OG” — Original Gangster — but he wasn’t. He also was having sexual relations with “Dovettes,” female members of the gang, despite having a sexually transmitted disease. He also was abusing alcohol and cocaine. Two other gang members also believed Williams was attempting to set them up to be killed.

On Dec. 18 the Rolling 20′s conducted a meeting at a park on the Westside and then went to an apartment. From there, McMillon and the two other appointed members left with Williams, the warrant said. They drove to a wooded area about 1 a.m., made him exit the vehicle and get on his knees before being shot several times in the head. His body was found on the side of Joos Road a couple of hours later.

Months later several of the gang members were arrested in a separate covert operation at The Jacksonville Landing, where McMillon was overheard discussing Williams’ murder.

Detectives also met with a girlfriend of McMillon’s who recalled him returning in the early morning from a gang meeting in December and burning his clothes outside. Later in the morning she watched the news and saw that someone had been found dead near where the gang gathering was conducted.

Two years later McMillon was arrested on unrelated drug charges. While in jail a conversation was recorded where McMillon says he shot Williams in the head and he “was dead before he hit the ground.” DNA also turned up some evidence of a link to a red bandanna found at the scene.

Court records do not indicate the other two gang members assigned to eliminate Williams are charged in the case. But both are in jail on separate charges. David “Fierce” Alfred Goodman, 28, is charged in another 2016 murder, and Mondrell “Pak” Marquice Williams, 27, is charged in a 2017 home-invasion armed robbery.