Two shootings, one fatal, overnight in Jacksonville

One shooting took place on J. Turner Boulevard, the other on Norfolk Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, police found a gunshot victim at the 9500 block of Norfolk Blvd, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department personnel declared the victim deceased.

JSO did not provide any information about the victim other than that he was a Black male in his late thirties.

There are witnesses who the police are speaking with. The incident appears to be domestic-related, JSO said.



The victim was transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors, JSO said.

No further information was provided about a cause of death other than gunshot wounds.

Almost five hours later, at approximately 12:56 AM, a second shooting happened on J. Turner Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard.

The victim of this shooting survived and was in "non-life threatening condition," according to JSO.

A vehicle travelling west on J. Turner Boulevard shot into the victim's vehicle, according to the witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital.

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation and interviewing those witnesses.