Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami.
The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering.
NBC Miami reports that a Camaro driven by Lane-Berry was going 98 MPH on the 35 MPH roadway before crashing.
Coconut Creek police say the driver, later identified as Lane-Berry, had five passengers in his car including a 35-year-old woman, and four teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15 and 14.
VIDEO:
NBC Miami reports that all six were taken to the hospital with numerous serious injuries that included a skull fracture, broken bones, and internal organ damage.
The Jacksonville Fire Department says Lane-Berry was a firefighter from Aug. 4, 2013 to July 18, 2016. JFRD says that he resigned.
This is the same former Jacksonville firefighter accused of having sex in South Florida with a 16-year-old girl he had met through Facebook.
He was cleared of charges, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
Lane-Berry was taken into custody April 27, 2016 on charges of sexual assault of someone 16 or 17 years old by a person older than 24 and traveling to meet a minor after use of a computer to lure her, according to the Broward County jail.
The teen told the Davie Police Department on March 18 that she had sexual intercourse with a man without her consent, according to the arrest report. She said she met him through Facebook about a year before when she was 16 years old.