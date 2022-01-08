Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report

NBC Miami reports that a Camaro driven by Lane-Berry was going 98 MPH on the 35 MPH roadway before crashing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami.

The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering.

NBC Miami reports that a Camaro driven by Lane-Berry was going 98 MPH on the 35 MPH roadway before crashing.

Coconut Creek police say the driver, later identified as Lane-Berry, had five passengers in his car including a 35-year-old woman, and four teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15 and 14.

NBC Miami reports that all six were taken to the hospital with numerous serious injuries that included a skull fracture, broken bones, and internal organ damage.

The Jacksonville Fire Department says Lane-Berry was a firefighter from Aug. 4, 2013 to July 18, 2016. JFRD says that he resigned.

Update on traffic crash at NW 45th Ave & Creek Pkwy. The driver was a 31-yr-old man. There were 5 passengers total. One was a 35-yr-old woman. The remaining 4 were all teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15, & 14. All still in hospital. Investigation ongoing. WB Creek Pkwy is now open. pic.twitter.com/T8GIbBOjmu — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) April 22, 2022

This is the same former Jacksonville firefighter accused of having sex in South Florida with a 16-year-old girl he had met through Facebook.

He was cleared of charges, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Lane-Berry was taken into custody April 27, 2016 on charges of sexual assault of someone 16 or 17 years old by a person older than 24 and traveling to meet a minor after use of a computer to lure her, according to the Broward County jail.