Jacksonville firefighter accused of trying to have sex with minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is facing a charge of attempting to have sex with a minor, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said it happened April 16 in Duval County. According to the warrant, Lampkins had visited the victim's home to help with the sale of household items.

Investigators said the victim told police she and Lampkins were sitting and talking at the kitchen table when Lampkins asked, "If I touch you, would you tell anybody." The warrant says the victim said "yes," and later Lampkins held her hand over his private area.

According to the warrant, the victim said Lampkins then asked if the cameras inside the home were recording, to which the victim said it was only live footage. Lampkins then went to a corner of the room and asked the victim if she wanted to kiss him, and the victim said "no," the warrant said. Police said Lampkins got up and kissed the victim anyway.

Eventually, the suspect offered to buy the victim a sex toy, said he wanted to perform oral sex with her then asked about meeting up with the victim when her mother isn't around, the warrant said.

Police said the victim told them she retreated to her room once her mom came back inside the home.