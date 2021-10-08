Jacksonville firefighter arrested after claiming same person died twice for time off, warrant says

While auditing open bereavement leave requests, the JFRD human resources team noticed the repeat requests, the warrant says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Lieutenant has been charged with a third degree felony after allegedly lying about time off surrounding a family member’s funeral.

How was he caught? The 18-year veteran firefighter said the same family member died twice, according to an arrest warrant.

Lt. Johnnie Buchanan requested bereavement in October 2018 for an aunt’s funeral service, according to the warrant. Per JFRD policy, he submitted a photo of the aunt's funeral service pamphlet and was given 24 hours of bereavement leave.

In October 2020, Buchanan reportedly requested another bereavement leave for the same family member and submitted an identical funeral service pamphlet for the same woman. The warrant says the only difference was the date of death and funeral were cropped out.

While auditing open bereavement leave requests, the JFRD human resources team noticed the repeat requests, the warrant says. JFRD tried to reach Buchanan multiple times to try to ask about the possible mistake.

Eventually, Buchanan reportedly sent in the full memorial card for the second request that showed the same dates as the first one, the warrant stated.

The warrant says that Buchanan refused to be interviewed about the situation when he was contacted.

Per JFRD, the total dollar amount lost due to the bereavement leave is $900.

The warrant was issued on Sept. 27, 2021 and Buchanan was arrested the following day on one count of organized fraud.