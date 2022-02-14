Jacksonville faith leaders put pressure on sheriff to stop 'over-policing' by issuing civil citations for minor offenses

ICARE, or the Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation and Empowerment, held a news conference on the steps of JSO to demand a change in policing policy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reverend Tan Moss believes the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a major over-policing issue.

"JSO's efforts to build trust in the community and reduce violence are being undermined by arresting people for minor offenses," Moss said during a news conference Monday on the steps outside the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He has been on the frontlines trying to fix, and even reverse, a trend he says has gotten worse.

"We are still arresting thousands of people every year for things like driving with a suspended license," Moss told First Coast News.

As part of ICARE, or the Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation and Empowerment, he says minor offenses like a traffic stop for a broken tail light or a suspended license should result in a civil citation and not an arrest.

"Most of these people don't have criminal records. They are mothers and fathers. They work everyday. They are trying to feed their children," Moss explained during the press conference.

Moss says State's Attorney Melissa Nelson is on board about creating a diversion program that could keep adults with minor offenses out of jail. A similar program is in place for children.

Reverend Kenneth Emanuel says an arrest when he was younger almost kept him from law school. One of his college professors stepped in to get three lawyers to co-sign his application.

"Without my professors help, my dream of becoming a lawyer and all of my hard work would have meant nothing," Emanuel said.

Moss wants to talk to Sheriff Mike Williams and hoped to do so Monday but was turned away without a face-to-face meeting.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for comment about Moss' request but haven't heard back.