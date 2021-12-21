Jacksonville doctor: Pandemic stress a factor in violence, including shootings of teens

Dr. David Chesire believes stress from the pandemic is contributing to the violence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Jacksonville, 2021 has been a dangerous and deadly year for children.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of six children killed since the start of the year, according to their online data. That does not include those who've survived their injuries, whether intentional or accidental.

UF Health Jacksonville Psychologist Dr. David Chesire believes stress from the pandemic is contributing to the violence.

"What the pandemic has done is it's added a layer of stress and anxiety and uncertainty on all of us," Chesire said.

We have covered shootings of children and teens throughout the year.

In July, a 15 year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the Spring Park neighborhood.

Two months later, an 18 year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a 14 year-old in the Baymeadows area. On Halloween, a teenage boy was killed in a shooting on the city's Northside.

Chesire says the pandemic is hitting families hard and tensions at home can lead to bad outcomes.

"Its the uncertainty, it's the anxiety, it's the lack of connection to each other and to meaningful institutions that can make people feel lonely," Chesire explained. "It could make people feel abandoned, that can make us feel hostile."

He says parents need to take a leading role in making sure their kids are protected, but believes the stress from the pandemic has made that tougher.