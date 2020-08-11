Jacksonville corrections officer arrested, accused of smuggling meth, marijuana into jail

Officer Hunter Jean has been arrested on accusations of bringing methamphetamine, marijuana, and other contraband into the Duval County jail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they arrested one of their own Sunday. Officer Hunter Jean, whose been on the force just shy of four years, is accused of bringing methamphetamine and marijuana into the Duval County jail.

Police began their investigation Oct. 20 after learning that someone was bringing contraband into the jail, JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey said during a news conference Sunday.

That investigation concluded Sunday after police intercepted marijuana joints and meth that was brought into the jail, Ivey said. Police interviewed Hunter and arrested him, Ivy said.

He is facing charges of delivery of meth, a second degree felony; delivery of marijuana, a third degree felony, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, a third degree felony.