Ferrari, jewelry, jet skis confiscated by police in cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jewelry, luxury cars and jet skis were just a few of the items seized by law enforcement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy that led to a prison sentence for a Jacksonville man.

U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis sentenced Paublo “Chandito” Rondon Quinones to 10 years and 1 month in federal prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

According to a press release sent by the Department of Justice, Quinones pleaded guilty on Jan.24, 2019 for his charges.

As part of his plea agreement, Quinones agreed to the administrative forfeiture of an assortment of jewelry and numerous vehicles which included two jet skis, four motorcycles, two sport utility vehicles, a Porsche Panamera luxury sedan and a Ferrari F430 sports car.

According to court documents, Quinones led a drug trafficking organization that supplied kilo-quantities of cocaine to drug dealers in Jacksonville.