A Jacksonville church musician was found guilty Wednesday of molesting two children abandoned by their mother after he claimed to be a talent agent, according to the Office of the State Attorney.

Raymond Lamar Davis, 39, was found guilty of attempted capital sexual battery, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and battery after the State Attorney's Office says he molested two of the three children left abandoned at his home.

It all started when Davis, claiming he was a talent agent, met the victims' mother at a Jacksonville gas station back in 2015. Davis gave the woman money and his business card, the State Attorney's Office said, and told her to call him if her children were interested in modeling.

The victims' mother soon abandoned the children at his home.

The victims' aunt called police after the children had not seen their mother for a month. A lengthy investigation revealed Davis had been molesting the two children, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Davis had been a musician at The Church of God of Prophecy in Grand Park since 2014.

Davis now faces a life sentence in Florida State Prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

