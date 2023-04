The victim was injured but alive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A suspect was apprehended.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to the story is from a previous, unrelated story.

A carjacking victim was hit in the head with a hammer and injured late Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The robbery took place around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kings Road.

The suspect fled the scene. However, patrol officers later apprehended them near W. 21st Street and Jupiter Street.