Jacksonville brothers face child exploitation charges, could spend decades in jail

The brothers, who are 27 and 25 years old, allegedly possessed child sexual abuse files.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville brothers Jonathan William Brown, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 27, have been indicted in two separate incidents involving possession of child sexual abuse files.

Jonathan Brown was charged with possession and receipt of these files, with Joshua was charged with possession.

The files Joshua Brown possessed depict young children, according to a press release from United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

If convicted on all counts, Jonathan Brown faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in federal prison. Joshua Brown faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Both brothers are being held without bond until they face trial.