Police: Jacksonville Beach trampoline park vandalized, closed until further notice

The police report says that the business has 18 trampolines and 10 of them were slashed with an unknown object.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — (Editor's note: The main photo in this story is from a different Altitude Trampoline Park location. The video is from a prior report)

A trampoline park at the beach will be closed until further notice after it was broken into and vandalized, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Altitude Trampoline Park posted on Facebook that it's Jacksonville Beach location "will be closed for maintenance until further notice" and thanked customers for their patience.

Its website says the closure is due to "circumstances outside our control."

The police report says on Oct. 20, a manager arrived at the business at 1210 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach and unlocked the front door to find several things out of place.

The manager called police who responded and cleared the building.

JBPD says the front office door handle was broken and forced open and that paperwork from the desk and cabinets were thrown around the room.

Police say a monitor that displays security footage had been damaged and that a piece of paper was secured over the camera lens in the corner of the room "as if to cover its view."

The police report says that the business has 18 trampolines and 10 of them were slashed with an unknown object. Police say the cuts rendered the trampolines useless and unsafe.

The manager reportedly told police he closed and locked the business the previous night. He told JBPD that he believes an employee who was fired the day before could be the suspect in this case.

Despite all the locks being changed after the former employee was let go, the manager told police that the locksmith was unable to change the front door's lock due to the style of the door.

The manager stated that the former employee still had keys to that door.

He also told police that the alleged suspect had previously left his college diploma on the desk in the manager's office and that it was now gone.

First Coast News is not naming the alleged suspect because it's not clear if he has been charged with a crime at this time.

The police report says the damage from the destroyed trampolines is over $30,000 with additional monetary damages for electronic items that were destroyed.