Jacksonville Beach resident 'targeted' during last year's fatal home invasion is arrested again

Roman Gerald Steward was found with illegal drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, several weapons including a stolen gun and an armored vest, police say.

A Jacksonville Beach resident whose home was reportedly targeted during a home invasion robbery last September is facing charges again after authorities found drugs, firearms and an armored vest in his possession, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department reported Tuesday.

Roman Gerald Steward was arrested on Jan. 15 after police assisted the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in locating him. He reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant for "failure to appear on a carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony," police said.

Steward was located at his home in Jacksonville Beach and was arrested, police said. During his arrest, officers saw drugs and weapons in plain view and they obtained a search warrant for his home, police said.

During the search, police found 3.5 pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, promethazine with codeine and over $10,000 in cash, police said. Police also discovered three firearms (one reported stolen) including, two AR-15s, one shotgun, as well as over a thousand rounds of ammo and an armored vest, the police department said.

Steward was arrested and taken to the Duval County Jail.

Last September, Steward's home was reportedly targeted during a home invasion robbery that ended with one man, later identified as Ezekiel Archulata, shot dead in the front lawn, police said.

There are still no charges regarding his death or the shooting.