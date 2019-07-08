The Jacksonville Beach Police Department wants the communities help Wednesday in order to identify a man believed to be involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud.

Police said a vehicle was burglarized on July 30 and multiple credit cards were stolen from that vehicle.

The man pictured was seen at a Walmart using one of those stolen cards to purchase gift cards, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the identity of that man can contact Detective Kling at 904-233-6686 or call 904-247-4030.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department