Police investigating after man shot dead in Jacksonville Beach

Police are investigating the shooting, which happened at 10th Street and 1st Avenue South.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is working a shooting investigation. Police say they responded to a call about an unresponsive man Tuesday morning. They now say he was shot.

Several police officers were on scene Tuesday morning on 10th Street and 1st Avenue South.

Tenth Street was closed at the 1st Avenue block but open at the 2nd Avenue block Tuesday.

The Medical Examiner arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m.

The scene is closed off behind crime scene tape.