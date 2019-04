The Jacksonville Beach Police Department say they have received calls from concerned residents saying scammers might be trying to get money by impersonating officers.

Police say that the calls have been reporting that the JBPD non-emergency number has been “spoofed” by scammers by call claiming to be a Bail Bondsman wanting $10,000 for bail.

Police ask that if you receive such a call, or a call from 904-270-1661 that asks for money, just hang up.