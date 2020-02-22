Jacksonville Beach Police are asking anyone who may have purchased tools, painting equipment or construction equipment to contact them after the arrest of two men Wednesday.

Police have charged 51-year-old Richard Rose and 51-year-old Timothy Howey with grand theft after they said they were stealing items and selling them to the public.

“We were able to seize approximately $70,000 in items,” said Commander Mark Evans with JBPD.

Two trailers, two motorcycles and hundreds of items believed to be stolen were seized from the property, but police say that is just the tip of the iceberg as they believe many have been sold.

“Were they making a living? Absolutely,” Evans said. “To what amount? We have no idea.”

Police believe the men are responsible for three Jacksonville Beach trailer thefts in three weeks—but only two of them were located on the property.

“We know the third trailer they were involved with,” Evans said. “But we don’t have that trailer. We don’t know where it is.”

Evans said few items that were reportedly in that missing trailer were located on the property, connecting these men to that theft.

Police believe there are even more victims as not all of the items have been claimed by the known victims.

If anyone bought these items knowing they were stolen, police said those people may also be charged.

“Of course if you buy something stolen, or believe it is stolen, you could be charged,” Evans said.

Police said the men seemed to sell these items in ways that can’t be easily traced back to them.

“We believe these people were selling these items either at construction sites or through people they know,” Evans said.

If you’ve bought items from these men within the past two weeks or suspect items you bought may have been stolen or believe these men may have stolen your items, contact detective Dustin Kling at 904-233-6686.

