Jacksonville Beach police searching for subject they believe stole car from parking garage

Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a person believed to be involved in a car theft last week.

On July 12, an unknown subject stole a 1999 Lincoln Continental with Florida license plate number CCY Q04 from a parking garage at Bluewater Apartments on Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

The subject has greenish-blue hair and was wearing a black top on the date of the theft, police said.

Anyone with information on who the person may be is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-247-6339 or 904-270-1661. You may also email scurrier@jaxbchfl.net. 

