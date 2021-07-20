Jacksonville Beach police searching for subject they believe stole car from parking garage

Anyone with information on who the person may be is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-247-6339 or 904-270-1661.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a person believed to be involved in a car theft last week.

On July 12, an unknown subject stole a 1999 Lincoln Continental with Florida license plate number CCY Q04 from a parking garage at Bluewater Apartments on Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

The subject has greenish-blue hair and was wearing a black top on the date of the theft, police said.

Anyone with information on who the person may be is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-247-6339 or 904-270-1661. You may also email scurrier@jaxbchfl.net.