Jacksonville Beach police asking for help after finding dead body

Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious behavior on the Beach Boulevard ICW Bridge between 6:20 and 6:50 p.m. to call 904-270-1661.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help after finding a dead body Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Beach Boulevard after receiving a call about a disturbance.

According to police, they found the victim dead upon arrival.

There is an active investigation into this person's death and therefore little information is being made public.

Police are asking for anyone to who may have observed "suspicious behavior" on the Beach Boulevard ICW Bridge between the hours of 6:20 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. Sunday to please call 904-270-1661.