Jacksonville Beach police arrest man accused of stabbing girlfriend during argument

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend during an argument Monday in Jacksonville Beach, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing call in the 600 block of 16th Street North at about 12:15 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said officers found the female victim on the floor "bleeding profusely" from a stab wound in the arm. First responders took the woman to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is the victim's boyfriend, Christopher Michael Cathey. Cathey remained on the scene and was interviewed by police detectives.

According to police, Cathey, who was believed to be intoxicated, got into an argument with the victim before throwing a blade at her arm.

Police arrested Cathey on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.