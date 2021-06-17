Jacksonville Beach mother indicted for murder of her 3-year-old son

Amy Oliver is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault on an emergency care worker, and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Duval County Grand Jury indicted a Jacksonville Beach mother for the murder of her 3-year-old son, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Amy Oliver is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault on an emergency care worker, and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

This comes after her son was found unresponsive and not breathing in a home in the 1400 block of Republic Drive last year.

According to the arrest report, in October 2020, the father of Oliver's child called 911 after he found the boy not breathing. He reportedly told dispatch Oliver "tried to kill" the child. The father attempted CPR while waiting for help.

When Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews arrived at the Jacksonville Beach home, they took the boy to the hospital, where he died.

A motion filed by prosecutors to revoke bond said Oliver barricaded herself inside a bathroom and sent a text from her phone that "strongly suggested the defendant made a pre-meditated decision to take the life of" a victim whose name was redacted.

The report also said, based on the text message, Oliver made a premeditated attempt to take her own life and appeared to have intentions of inflicting pain on people related to the child.

JFRD crews forced their way into the bathroom and Oliver tried to stab authorities with a syringe, according to court documents.