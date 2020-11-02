JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old U.S. Navy Reserve corpsman and Jacksonville Beach Catholic church youth program volunteer is behind bars after engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Maxwell Eberbach of Forest March Drive in Neptune Beach was arrested Dec. 4 on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and remains behind bars ineligible for bail, according to Duval County jail records. He faces a Wednesday morning hearing, according to court records.

Eberbach was cleared in 2016 to serve as a youth chaperone volunteer at St. Paul’s Catholic Church on 1st Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach after passing his FDLE and Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine background checks, spokeswoman Kathleen Bagg said.

“There was nothing on his record,” Bagg said.

Officers from the Atlantic Beach Police Department responded Nov. 21 to a home there to investigate a possible sex crime, according to Eberbach’s arrest report. The teen’s mother said she had learned her daughter had performed oral sex on “a known acquaintance,” described as a former youth minister at church, the report said.

The victim then told a Sheriff’s Office sex crime investigator that she performed oral sex on Eberbach in September somewhere between Mayport and Atlantic Beach, the report said. When interviewed, Eberbach said he and the victim had “been together on more than one occasion,” the contact including fondling, the report said. And in a videotaped interview on Dec. 4, Eberbach said he and the girl had gone to his car, where she partially disrobed and performed a sex act on him, the report said.

The Sheriff’s Office notified the church youth program leader of Eberbach’s arrest, and he was immediately banned from all volunteer activities at the parish and his record “red-flagged” from any future involvement, Bagg said.

Eberbach’s LinkedIn page indicates he has been a reserve corpsman since 2013, while his arrest report indicates he works at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic.

