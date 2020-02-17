JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach man is asking for help after his trailer that held his painting equipment was stolen.

"Oh, it's a total loss," Donald Lucas said. "I don't even have a single paintbrush left. I can't even go to work."

The trailer was parked in front of Lucas' house Sunday. He was inside when he said two men drove around the block a couple of times before hitching the trailer to their truck and taking off at 3:30 p.m.

Lucas saw them speed away and ran outside to stop them, but it was too late.

The trailer and everything inside is valued at about $13,000. The trailer held everything Lucas needs for his 3-year-old painting business, Fine Finish Painting and Restoration, which he runs with his girlfriend and business partner, Jennifer Lambardia.

"We've been putting everything into buying tools and building the business up," Lucas said. "So for this to happen is just completely devastating."

Lucas said in the meantime he has some friends that will loan him some tools, but it's not the same.

"I want our stuff back," he said. "I want to be able to go to work and make money and make a living."

The trailer is a 2019 black Deep South Cargo enclosed trailer with a V front, model #DSC612SA. There is a ladder rack on top with one 24" ladder on it. On the right-side door are storm Trooper, Smoke City and MOD pizza stickers.

The vehicle that took the trailer is described as a 2017 or 2018 black Chevy Silverado.

If you have seen this trailer or truck please contact Jacksonville Beach Police at 904-270-1667.