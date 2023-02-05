Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December murder

Aja Rashaud Bailey was already in the Duval County Jail and was re-arrested on murder charges Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was already in custody at the Duval County Jail has now been re-arrested on murder charges in connection to a shooting in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Based on a review of the evidence at the scene and interviews of witnesses, Aja Rashaud Bailey, 30, was identified as a suspect in the case, police said.