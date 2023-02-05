Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was already in custody at the Duval County Jail has now been re-arrested on murder charges in connection to a shooting in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Based on a review of the evidence at the scene and interviews of witnesses, Aja Rashaud Bailey, 30, was identified as a suspect in the case, police said.
Police say the victim, an adult male, was found inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street on Dec. 4. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.