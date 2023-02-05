x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December murder

Aja Rashaud Bailey was already in the Duval County Jail and was re-arrested on murder charges Friday.
Credit: JSO
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Bailey, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, was arrested on murder charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was already in custody at the Duval County Jail has now been re-arrested on murder charges in connection to a shooting in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Based on a review of the evidence at the scene and interviews of witnesses, Aja Rashaud Bailey, 30, was identified as a suspect in the case, police said.

Police say the victim, an adult male, was found inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street on Dec. 4. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Aiden Fucci to stand trial for death of Tristyn Bailey, stabbed 114 times

Before You Leave, Check This Out