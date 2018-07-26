Alexander Ralys, 30, a first-year resident at Orange Park Medical Center, is facing sexual battery charges after a witness found in him the bed of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, early Thursday morning a witness found Ralys in bed, naked from the waist down, with a 15-year-old boy. The victim said Ralys had sexually battered him.

The formal charge is sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but younger than 18.

Ralys was removed from the home immediately when he was found there, he was still outside the home when police arrived.

He has been suspended according to Orange Park Medical Center.

