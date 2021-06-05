Bomb scare grounds flight at Jacksonville airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Jacksonville International Airport was grounded due to a bomb scare Saturday. The airport received a call from the Federal Aviation Authority after midnight stating there was a threat of a device on board, said Michael Stewart, Jacksonville Aviation Authority director of external affairs.
After landing, the flight was secluded away from other gates at the airport while the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad and K9s checked the flight and passengers, Stewart said.
The flight, which originated in Atlanta, was held for about three hours and had 175 passengers and six crew members on board Stewart said.