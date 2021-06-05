Bomb scare grounds flight at Jacksonville airport

The FAA called airport officials after midnight Saturday about a threat on the Delta flight that originated in Atlanta bound for Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Jacksonville International Airport was grounded due to a bomb scare Saturday. The airport received a call from the Federal Aviation Authority after midnight stating there was a threat of a device on board, said Michael Stewart, Jacksonville Aviation Authority director of external affairs.

After landing, the flight was secluded away from other gates at the airport while the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad and K9s checked the flight and passengers, Stewart said.