The man met a 13-year-old from Clay County on the app 'Wizz', where he pretended to be a 14-year-old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man who pretended to be 14 years old on a chat application is accused of raping a 13-year-old from Clay County, who he met on the app.

Ricardo Servin -- who is actually 20 -- and the victim met on Wizz, an app that randomly pairs up users to chat with each other.

He is facing charges of sexual battery on a victim ages 12 to 16.