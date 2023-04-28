JSO investigating undetermined death on Van Buren Street

Jacksonville police responded Friday morning at 8 a.m. to a possible death investigation. Foul play is believed to be involved in the death of an adult male.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult male was found dead Friday morning at 8 a.m. on the 700 block of Van Buren Street, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded on scene to learn that the victim had already been deceased. The cause of death is currently unknown, as homicide and crime scene detectives are on site conducting an investigation. There is reason to believe foul play is involved, states the sheriff's office in a briefing held Friday afternoon.