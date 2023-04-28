JSO investigating undetermined death on Van Buren Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult male was found dead Friday morning at 8 a.m. on the 700 block of Van Buren Street, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded on scene to learn that the victim had already been deceased. The cause of death is currently unknown, as homicide and crime scene detectives are on site conducting an investigation. There is reason to believe foul play is involved, states the sheriff's office in a briefing held Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the non-emergency number of the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500. If you wish to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.