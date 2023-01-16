Man in custody, charged with murder in Jacksonville triple homicide

Ja-Darrius Jones has been charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of three people Sunday in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man accusing him of killing three people Sunday. Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Police said the victims were shot to death.

Police say they found a man and woman dead inside a home in the 11000 block of Bridges Road in Northwest Jacksonville near Dunn Avenue. Another man was found dead outside the home. The ages of the male victims were 44 and 63, according to JSO. The female was 58.

Officers responded to the area for a report of gunshots coming from the home at about 12:30 p.m. Detectives identified Jones as a potential suspect and learned he was at a nearby residence, according to a JSO news release. Officers went to that residence and saw Jones attempting to get away out of a window, the news release states. After a brief foot chase, Jones was arrested.