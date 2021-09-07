IRS, Flagler County authorities investigating tax service for fraud

Investigators believe Robert Newsholme may be responsible for $189,871 of missing funds in at least 12 cases.

BUNNELL, Fla. — Multiple local and federal agencies are investigating fraud accusations against a Bunnell tax service.

Authorities began investigating Flagler Tax Service on Moody Boulevard on Aug. 25 after several people called the Flagler County Sheriff's Office saying they had been defrauded by Robert 'Bob' Newsholme, the FCSO said.

Newsholme, 66, has a long criminal history dating back to the 1970s in New York City that includes Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Issuing Bad Checks with Knowledge, Forgery, and Scheme to Defraud, with the most recent charge for Defraud in 2004. Newsom is not a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

On Sep. 3, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, IRS and Volusia County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at Flagler Tax Service, according to the FCSO. Authorities seized multiple computers, files and other evidence that may shed light on a potential large-scale scheme to defraud clients, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe Newsholme may be responsible for $189,871 of missing funds in at least 12 cases. Some of the charges alleged against Newsholme are Grand Theft, Organized Scheme to Defraud, and Embezzlement.