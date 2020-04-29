ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly double shooting in the Treasure Beach community of St. Augustine.

The sheriff's office said two people were pronounced dead at the scene on Villa Verda Road. Investigators are not searching for any additional suspects, "as all parties appear to be accounted for in the incident," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said there is heavy police activity in the area. People living nearby are requested to avoid the area.

A neighbor told First Coast News she saw dozens of emergency vehicles in the area.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

