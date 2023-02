Police say all initial indicators point to a drug overdose, however, confirmation is pending official autopsy results.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway at a salvage yard in St. Augustine.

The St. Augustine Police Department says police activity on Holmes Boulevard at the A-1 Used Auto & Truck Parts was part of the investigation.

A witness told First Coast News that forensics trucks, crime scene tape, and crews appeared to be searching for something.