Interview released of retired JSO detective accused of murder

Former homicide detective William Baer is charged, along with his ex-wife Melissa Schafer, in the 1999 stabbing death of convenience store owner Saad Kawaf.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hundreds of new documents have come out in a Jacksonville cold case murder that retired Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective William Baer stands accused of, including an interview with him the day of his arrest on July 1.

The former homicide detective was previously charged with two counts stemming from the 1999 stabbing death of convenience store owner Saad Kawaf. His ex-wife, Melissa Schafer, was also charged in the decades-old cold case.

Baer, 67, has been held in the Duval County Jail without bond since his arrest in June. Schafer, 50, was arrested in Missouri and was only recently transferred to Jacksonville.

At the end of July, Baer's attorney pleaded not guilty on his client's behalf to five new charges of murder and armed robbery.