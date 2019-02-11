INTERLACHEN, Fla — An Interlachen woman is facing multiple charges after law enforcement said she posed as a Department of Children and Families worker and illegally placed a child she fostered with a couple in Ohio.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 54-year-old Tina Scee fostered and later adopted a child, but had the child living in Ohio with a couple who were under the impression that they were adopting him.

FDLE said Scee fostered then adopted a 2-year-old boy in late 2017. While a foster parent, Scee reportedly presented herself as a DCF worker trying to find adoptive homes for children.

A couple from Ohio visited Scee to meet a boy with a disability and were told he would be up for adoption. Scee allowed the boy to go with the couple back to Ohio, according to FDLE, so long as they visited Florida several times before the adoption was complete.

Between September and October 2017, FDLE said Scee had the couple bring the child back to Florida multiple times. She managed to deceive DCF during site visits by making it appear as though she took care of the child fulltime, FDLE said.

While the boy was in Ohio, FDLE said Scee reportedly received SNAP benefits and daycare assistance for the child totaling nearly $4,000.

Scee ordered the boy back to Florida on Oct. 31, 2017, for her final adoption hearing, during which she was granted the adoption.

The boy was returned to Ohio immediately following the hearing, FDLE said.

When the couple could not obtain legal documents necessary to complete their adoption of the boy, they contacted Florida Community Partnership for Children (CPC) for legal guidance and the CPC contacted DCF, according to FDLE.

Scee turned herself in and was booked into the St. Johns County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

She is charged with organized scheme to fraud, grand theft, illegally placing a child for adoption and perjury.