Inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at Duval County Jail, police say

The inmate died on Monday, the same day that another Jacksonville inmate died at the hospital following a long stay.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate at the Duval County Jail was found unresponsive by his cell mate and later pronounced dead Monday, according to a release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Mickel Herndon, 54, went to sleep around midnight and was found around 4 a.m., slumped against the wall.

Corrections officers and medical staff tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Police said the scene was processed by investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office, but there appears to be no foul play.

Herndon was charged with auto theft.

It was the same day that a 65-year-old inmate, Dextor Hill, died at the hospital. He was arrested for attempted murder and awaiting trial in Duval.