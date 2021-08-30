Report: Inmate dies after altercation with officers in Duval County jail

An altercation ensued and the inmate was pronounced unresponsive, the report states.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate died earlier this month at the Duval County Jail after an altercation with officers, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

A source with knowledge of the incident tells First Coast News that the inmate was had just entered a plea for time served and was scheduled to be released when some kind of argument began.

An altercation ensued and the inmate was pronounced unresponsive, the report states.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital following the incident, the report says.

The case has been routed to the homicide division and detectives are investigating. There is no body camera video available, the report indicates.

JSO has not provided the inmate name.

First Coast News has requested more information.